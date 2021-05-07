Morena stops the creation of an Investigative Commission on the collapse of Metro Line 12

MÈXICO, May 07, 2021 (EL UNIVERSAL).The Permanent Commission’s plenary rejected the proposal of the Parliamentary Group of the PAN political party to create an Investigative Commission on the collapse of the Olivos station on Line 12 of the Metro, which to date has left 25 dead.
On the platform, the PAN senator Kenia López Rabadán raised a point of agreement for a plural group of legislators to accompany the investigations carried out by an independent body, so that the causes of the tragic incident are known and those responsible are criminally punished.
With 13 votes in favor and 20 against, Morena and its political allies stopped the proposal, considering that it is a “scavenger” measure, and is not an issue of “urgent and obvious resolution.”
Legislator López Rabadán regretted that in this administration there have been clashes, fires, and the collapse of the Olivos station; she clarified that his bench does not want “heads to roll”, but rather that it be thoroughly investigated and responsibilities established, as well as justice for the victims and their families.
“Unlike the government when it was in the opposition, we do not want heads to roll, we do not want to ask for the resignation of the chancellor. Today we are calling for a Commission of Inquiry to be set up. Today we are asking that this plural collegiate body provide technical information. Today we are asking that Marcelo Ebrard come to report on what happened in the construction of this metro line 12, ” said the PAN representative.
In the vote, the legislators of Morena and his allies refused to vote on the proposed point of agreement, arguing that they will not contribute to a “scavenger” policy promoted by the opposition, for which it was turned over to committees.
Previously, the representatives and senators of the PAN, in a press conference, requested the resignation of the director of the Metro, Florencia Serranía, since it is unacceptable that she remains in office during the investigations into her performance.
The coordinator of the PAN senators, Julen Rementería del Puert , warned that the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, must separate from office so as not to hinder the investigations, since she cannot be judge and party.
Source: El Universal
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Canada is the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in adolescents
CANADA, (May 07, 2021).- Canadian authorities.
-
Yucatecan henequen farmers are awaiting the rainy season to start planting
Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 07, 2021).- The.
-
Woman found dead inside her home in Paseos de Opichén, Mérida
MERIDA, YUCATAN (May 7, 2021) A.
-
When will international travel to Canada restart?
As more and more Canadians are.
-
Once again, CJNG uses drones loaded with explosives to attack a town in Michoacan
MICHOACAN, MEXICO.- Heavily armed subjects identified.
-
Work on emotional health is necessary to decrease the number of suicides in Yucatan
Yucatán, Mexico (May 07, 2021).- The.
-
Yucatecan representative proposes financial support from the Federal Government for each birth
Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 07, 2021).- “For.
-
AMLO sends diplomatic note to the US government via Marcelo Ebrard
AMLO formally claimed the United States.
-
AMLO says that in Mexico we have a “tendentious and punishing” press
MÈXICO, May 07, 2021 (LA JORNADA).-.
-
Airline complaints on the rise as travel begins to recover from pandemic
Although the travel industry is slowly bouncing back.
Leave a Comment