Morena stops the creation of an Investigative Commission on the collapse of Metro Line 12

MÈXICO, May 07, 2021 (EL UNIVERSAL).The Permanent Commission’s plenary rejected the proposal of the Parliamentary Group of the PAN political party to create an Investigative Commission on the collapse of the Olivos station on Line 12 of the Metro, which to date has left 25 dead.

On the platform, the PAN senator Kenia López Rabadán raised a point of agreement for a plural group of legislators to accompany the investigations carried out by an independent body, so that the causes of the tragic incident are known and those responsible are criminally punished.

With 13 votes in favor and 20 against, Morena and its political allies stopped the proposal, considering that it is a “scavenger” measure, and is not an issue of “urgent and obvious resolution.”

Legislator López Rabadán regretted that in this administration there have been clashes, fires, and the collapse of the Olivos station; she clarified that his bench does not want “heads to roll”, but rather that it be thoroughly investigated and responsibilities established, as well as justice for the victims and their families.

“Unlike the government when it was in the opposition, we do not want heads to roll, we do not want to ask for the resignation of the chancellor. Today we are calling for a Commission of Inquiry to be set up. Today we are asking that this plural collegiate body provide technical information. Today we are asking that Marcelo Ebrard come to report on what happened in the construction of this metro line 12, ” said the PAN representative.



In the vote, the legislators of Morena and his allies refused to vote on the proposed point of agreement, arguing that they will not contribute to a “scavenger” policy promoted by the opposition, for which it was turned over to committees.

Previously, the representatives and senators of the PAN, in a press conference, requested the resignation of the director of the Metro, Florencia Serranía, since it is unacceptable that she remains in office during the investigations into her performance.

The coordinator of the PAN senators, Julen Rementería del Puert , warned that the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, must separate from office so as not to hinder the investigations, since she cannot be judge and party.

Source: El Universal

