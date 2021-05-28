Morena loses half of the national territory (Opinion)

The debacle of Morena and its satellite parties, which are at risk of losing their national registry, surpasses the results of the polls that have been ‘scooped’ from the National Palace.

by Alejo Sánchez Cano

MEXICO CITY, May 28, 2021, (OPINION-EL FINANCIERO).- As Felipe Calderón says, within 15 days not only will be the most crowded elections in history, but the fate of the country’s political regime will also be at stake; that is to say, between democracy and dictatorship and this gives an unequaled meaning to citizen participation in the June 6 elections.

In this context, the collapse of Morena’s candidates throughout the national territory is striking, due to the open rejection of voters to an option that makes of simulation, manipulation and lies, their political offer and that also when contrasting the results of the governments emanating from this party, as they have been a major disappointment.

The debacle of Morena and its satellite parties, who by the way are at risk of losing their national registration, surpasses the results of the polls ‘scooped’ from the National Palace and puts in its proper dimension the relevance of this party in national events and on all his ancestry among society.

Mexico is divided in two, and this polarization, of course, is transferred to the electoral sympathies and these, in the national and regional radiography, indicate that the north of the country is no longer with the actual party in power.

In Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila and Baja California, the open rejection of the candidates that Morena has presented in the state, municipal and federal elections has already engulfed its inhabitants.

This animosity of the people against the president of Mexico Andres Manuel Lòpez Obrador, and his political party Morena, extends to other regions of the country and finds its maximum expression in the capital, considered one of the main bastions of Morenoism, and where electoral preferences are moving in favor of the opposition parties.

The left has governed since 1997 with the arrival of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas as the head of government of the CDMX, and since then, as PRD and now as Morena, they have maintained power. However, on the eve of the election, the opinion of the citizens of the capital regarding this political option is changing, and, in contrast, they are beginning to move in favor of the PAN, PRI, PRD, and Movimiento Ciudadano candidates.

The latest polls around the capital’s mayoralties indicate that Morena will govern in only seven of these districts.

In the states of Guerrero, Michoacán, Zacatecas, Baja California Sur, Querétaro, Campeche, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, and even Tabasco, Morena and his allies are being overtaken on the left and on the right by the opposition already a few days before the election.

The red alerts in the National Palace have already passed to an emergency level that causes despair, irritability, and irrationality the emotions that move the president of the republic and not reason, institutionality, governance, and unrestricted respect for the democracy and the rule of law.

The latest decisions made by the federal government are disastrous, such as the political persecution against the governor of Tamaulipas, NGOs, journalists, women, the middle class; and even more so, the INE and the Judiciary.

Of course, the desperate actions carried out by the federal government and Morena, far from winning votes for them, provoke the rejection, anger, and hilarity of broad sectors of the population, who are suffering the results of the bad government, and which is reflected in the family economy, in their assets, and in their personal safety.

by Alejo Sánchez Cano

Source: El Financiero

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments