Morena candidate Julián Cano was imprisoned in the US; still he seeks to become mayor of Chumayel, Yucatan

Clemente Julián Cano Chan, Morena’s candidate for the municipal presidency of * Chumayel, * in Yucatán, has extensive experience, but in criminal proceedings in the United States.
The record includes a drug possession and trafficking charge. In addition, he has been detained on several occasions by the Border Patrol, trying to enter the USA illegally.
According to an official public report from the US authorities, on February 6, 2015, the current Morena candidate was accused of entering the United States without papers, as well as transporting and trafficking drugs, in this case, cocaine and heroin.
Julián Cano pleaded guilty to District Judge Robert E. Jones, who ordered him to be admitted to the Snake River prison in Oregon, according to a document from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Another report indicates that three years earlier, on August 16, 2012, he was arrested for crossing the border without official documents.
According to the record signed by magistrate James Metcalf, the then 37-year-old man was arrested near Lukeville, Arizona and was charged with violation of title 8, section 1235, of the United States Code, so after the process he was deported to Mexico.
There are two other records of Cano Chan for the same offense, on September 28, 2012 and May 5, 2014. The Oregon District Attorney, Amanda Marshall, was responsible for processing both arrests.
MORENA HAS NO FILTERS
The Morena party does not contemplate in its statutes some type of filter to prevent people involved in crimes inside and outside the country from being considered candidates for a popularly elected position.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
