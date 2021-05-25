Morena asks the National Guard to monitor the June 6 election in states where opposition rules

“We would like the National Guard to participate on Election Day in states where there have been acts of violence and the opposition rules. We want peace and tranquility to be guaranteed on election day”, the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, asked at a press conference.

MÈXICO, May 25, 2021, (EL UNIVERSAL).- The national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado Carrillo, asked the National Guard for their support to guarantee that June 6 will be a peaceful election day.

“We would like the National Guard to participate on Election Day in states where there have been acts of violence. We want peace and tranquility to be guaranteed on election day and thus prevent the participation of the people from being restricted. The people of Mexico have the right to vote freely and peacefully, ” declared Morena`s leader.

Delgado Carrillo offered a press conference accompanied by Raúl Morón Orozco, Morena’s state leader, and Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, candidate for governor of Michoacán, to reiterate the accusations against PRD’s Michoacan governor Silvano Aureoles for alleged threats.

“I want to remind Silvano Aureoles and the other governors that the Constitution has already been modified, now electoral crimes merit jail; Do not forget that they signed an agreement for democracy where they undertake to act legally and respect the decision of the people ”, asked the leader.

For his part, Morón Orozco urged the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEPADE) to follow up on the complaints filed against the governor of Michoacán, for misusing public resources to promote the candidate of the alliance “ Va por México ”, Through pantries.

Finally, Ramírez Bedolla explained that in 21 days he has traveled to 66 locations in Michoacán, and assured that on June 6 his victory will be overwhelming.

“The governor and the opposition parties have to assimilate that they are on their way out because we are sure that we are going to win,” concluded the Morena candidate.

Source: El Universal

