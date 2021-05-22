More vaccines against Covid-19 arrived in Yucatán for people between 50-59 years old

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 22, 2021).- A total of 8,100 vaccines against the Coronavirus for the application of the first dose in people between 50 and 59 years of age arrived this Friday, May 21, in Yucatan, which will serve to complete the dose that will be administered to this sector of the population within the vaccination process that will take place between May 24 and 28 in 60 municipalities of the state.

On behalf of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the head of the SSY, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, supervised at the Military Air Base Number (BAM) Number 8 the arrival of the new shipment of vaccines from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which arrived at 3:00 p.m. of this Friday aboard a Spartanw5 l C-27J aircraft registration 3403 of the Mexican Air Force from Mexico City.

Together with the State Coordinator for Covid-19 Vaccination, Lieutenant Commander Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca, Sauri Vivas confirmed the arrival of the new shipment, which was unloaded by Army personnel and placed in an SSY refrigerated truck, for later be transferred to the state vaccine warehouse, from where they will be distributed to the sites where they will be administered to the population.

Photo: SS Yucatan

It should be remembered that, from May 24 to 28, the administration of 66,047 doses against the Coronavirus of the pharmaceutical companies Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer will begin, which will be destined to cover the second application of adults over 60 years of age and the first dose to adults of between 50 and 59, in a total of 60 municipalities.

According to the schedule, next week the vaccination against the Coronavirus of people between 50 and 59 years of Mérida should also begin, since the vaccines are already in the territory, so in the following days, people who have registered to get vaccinated will fin out when and where the vacccination will take place.

Also present were the Commander of the Seventh Battalion of Combat Engineers, Colonel Florentino Ruiz Sánchez; Colonel Gustavo Caratachea Esparza, commander of the XI Infantry Battalion and Lieutenant Colonel Airman Pilot Marco Durán García, Commander of BAM Number 8.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments