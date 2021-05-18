More than 200 Yucatecan teachers have died from Covid-19

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 18, 2021).- This Tuesday, May 18, more than 60,000 education workers in Yucatán will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in four inoculation centers throughout the state.

The leader of Section 33 of the SNTE, Francisco Espinosa Magaña, said the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 200 workers in that sector. In an interview, the leader of the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) spoke about how the pandemic has hit the union he represents.

“We have had more than two hundred colleagues according to the data, between active and retired, that we have lost,” he said.

He said that the teachers are in each of the Yucatecan homes working with the students, under this distance class scheme.

“Today we may miss the hairstylist, maybe we miss other service providers, but the teacher has not been missed by society, because they have been with the families every day in a remote way,” he said.

The teacher leader summoned the entire sector to collaborate in the vaccination campaign by attending to the appointment at the centers arranged in the municipalities of Mérida, Tizimín, Ticul, and Valladolid.

Finally, he explained that the vaccine will not only be applied to teachers but all those involved in the educational sector such as principals, secretaries, library managers, prefects, and administrative staff among others.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







