More than 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Mexico

Mèxico City, (May 28, 2021).- This Thursday, May 27, Mexico received a large shipment of vaccines against Covid-19. It is a shipment from AstraZeneca with 2,229,600 biologicals, from the international Covax mechanism.

At the reception of the vaccines, Martha Delgado Peralta, Undersecretary for Mutual Affairs and Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) said that “this is the largest vaccine shipment that has been received in Mexico, and we will soon be receiving a delivery of another two million of the same vaccine in June ”.

“One million doses of another Covax vaccine from Pfizer is coming, and we will continue to receive different types of vaccines that Covax has been contracting,” she said.

Mexico has contracted through this mechanism “51.5 million doses throughout the year 2021,” she explained.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter:

Desde Amsterdam 2 229 600 dosis de AstraZeneca llegaron al Aeropuerto de la CDMX. Fue acertado participar en COVAX desde el principio, ahora es el vehículo para que México reciba estas vacunas para las personas de 50 a 59 años, buena noticia!! pic.twitter.com/o8TghkD58p — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) May 27, 2021

From Amsterdam 2,229 600 doses of AstraZeneca arrived at the CDMX Airport. It was wise to participate in COVAX from the beginning, now this is the vehicle for Mexico to receive these vaccines for people from 50 to 59 years old, good news !! Marcelo Ebrard

This Thursday, May 27, the country received two million 814 thousand 600 packaged vaccines against Covid-19, of which 585 thousand are from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer-BioNTech, and two million 229 thousand 600 from AstraZeneca, which are part of the commitments of the Covax mechanism of the United Nations (UN).

At 14:51, flight KL0687 from Amsterdam arrived at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) with 2,229,600 doses of AstraZeneca packaged vaccines.

This is the second delivery of biologicals to our country from the Covax mechanism, from which a total of three million 304 thousand 800 packaged doses of AstraZeneca have been received.

Mexico has received 33 million 147 thousand 965 doses of packaged vaccines from pharmaceutical companies: Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Research, as well as CanSino Biologics.

Likewise, in the country, the Drugmex laboratory has packaged four million 545 thousand 310 doses of CanSino Biologics, for a total of 37 million 693 thousand 275 doses.

As of this Thursday, 60 shipments have been received on 74 flights.

Source: La Jornada

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments