Monday in the Yucatan, is “Frijol con Puerco” day: a Yucatecan cuisine classic

If you travel to the Yucatan Peninsula, you cannot miss the classic Frijol con Puerco on Monday

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 24, 2021).- The Yucatecan tradition says that Mondays are for Frijol con Puerco (beans with pork), a classic and almost an obligation when you visit the Land of the Mayab; this is some kind of a sacred tradition for many a Yucatecan.

Eating Frijol con Puerco on Mondays is one of the most deeply rooted traditions in Yucatan and this typical recipe of Mexican-Yucatecan cuisine is easy to prepare.

Photo: (Top adventure)

Frijol con Puerco Yucateco

The Frijol con Puerco is a traditional dish of Yucatecan gastronomy, it is a very simple dish, but with a delicious flavor. It consists of a perfect combination of pork with soupy black beans, epazote, and other spices.

As in almost all Mexican food, over time different accompaniments have been added such as chopped onion, radish, coriander adding avocado, and of course, a rich hot habanero chili sauce.

Photo: (Explore)

Why do we eat Frijol con Puerco on Mondays?

There is no exact explanation of why Frijol con Puerco is the dish for Mondays in the Yucatan Peninsula, there are many beliefs around this delicious tradition.

One of them says that it was born from the custom of killing pigs on Saturdays and from the lack of refrigeration; Another belief is that this dish was reserved for slaves.

Whatever the origin is, the reality is that it is one of the most respected traditions by the Yucatecans. To start the week off right, you can’t miss a good plate of beans and pork on your table.

Photo: (Top adventure)

Recipe of the Frijol con Puerco Yucateco

Black beans for the recipe. Photo: (Top adventure)

Ingredients

1 kilo of black beans washed and drained

1 kilo of pork in pieces

1 piece of onion in quarters

Enough water

4 branches of epazote

Salt to taste

Habanero chili to taste

Accompaniments (side orders)

Chopped radishes

Chopped onion

Chopped cilantro

Chiltomate sauce (tomato, onion, and coriander, roasted and mashed)

Avocado

Lemon

Step by Step

Place the black beans in a large pot with enough water, bring to a boil over medium heat and cook for 45 minutes. Add the pork, onion, epazote, and season with salt. Let cook for an hour and a half more or until the meat is fully cooked and with a smooth texture. Check that the broth does not dry out, if necessary, add more water and correct the seasoning.

Ready!, that’s how easy it is to have a delicious Frijol con Puerco. Serve it hot with habanero peppers to taste and some delicious corn tortillas; If you like, you can accompany it with radishes, coriander, avocado, a few drops of lemon, and sauce.

Photo: (Top adventure)

Although it is customary to eat on Mondays, you can enjoy it any day of the week with this recipe, or if you are not in the mood for cooking, you can order your Frijol con Puerco in one of the restaurants in Yucatán.

Source: Top adventure

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments