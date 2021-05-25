Missouri teens crash car through the roof of a home

Two teenagers leaving a graduation party last weekend crashed their car into the roof of a home, waking up the startled occupants, Missouri officials say.
The crash occurred early Sunday, May 23rd, in Eureka, a St. Louis suburb. The driver lost control of the car and then it “rolled down an embankment, flipped over a fence” and crashed through the home’s roof, according to KSDK.
Neither the teenagers in the car nor the home’s occupants were injured in the peculiar crash, the Eureka Fire Protection District said.
Pictures the fire district posted on Facebook show half of the car wedged front first into the house. Officials called it “a very interesting call.”
“If you look at that crash it’s like, how did somebody not die?” fire department spokesman Scott Barthelmass told the St. Louis Post Dispatch. “It’s literally incredible. (The car was) literally just saucering through the air end-over-end.”
The car crashed through only a few feet away from where a couple was sleeping, KTVI reported. The driver and passenger exited the car through the master bedroom, according to KSDK.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but firefighters told KMOV that the driver was speeding.
