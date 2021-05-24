Mick Jagger has a 4-year-old son who bears a striking resemblance to his dad

Mick Jagger’s son Deveraux is the spitting image of his rocker dad!

The 4-year-old and his mom, ballerina Melanie Hamrick, stepped out to a gala screening of “Peter Rabbit 2” in London on Sunday, and with his blond hair and striking blue eyes, he’s almost an exact carbon copy of his dad at a similar age. For the occasion, Deveraux looked adorable in a printed shirt, grey jeans and colorful sneakers while clutching a Peter Rabbit stuffed animal.

Mick Jagger’s son Dev Jagger (Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)

Unseen Childhood Photos & Memorabilia Of The Rolling Stones Ahead Of Their ‘Exhibitionism’ At London’s Saatchi Gallery (Stones Archive / Getty Images)

Deveraux is the youngest of Jagger’s eight children, the oldest of whom, daughter Karis, is 50. The Rolling Stones front man has been with Hamrick since 2014, according to People.

Deveraux’s resemblance to his famous father first caught fans’ attention when he was just 2. Some people called him a “mini Mick,” pointing to his lips.

