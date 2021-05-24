  • Entertainment,
    • Mick Jagger has a 4-year-old son who bears a striking resemblance to his dad

    By on May 24, 2021
    On his 75th birthday in 2018, Mick Jagger posed for a picture all four of his sons to fans' delight. Georgia May shared it on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Birthday Dada! We love you." (Photo: https://www.instagram.com/georgiamayjagger)

    Mick Jagger’s son Deveraux is the spitting image of his rocker dad!

    The 4-year-old and his mom, ballerina Melanie Hamrick, stepped out to a gala screening of “Peter Rabbit 2” in London on Sunday, and with his blond hair and striking blue eyes, he’s almost an exact carbon copy of his dad at a similar age. For the occasion, Deveraux looked adorable in a printed shirt, grey jeans and colorful sneakers while clutching a Peter Rabbit stuffed animal.

    Mick Jagger's son Dev Jagger (Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)
    Mick Jagger’s son Dev Jagger (Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)
    Unseen Childhood Photos & Memorabilia Of The Rolling Stones Ahead Of Their 'Exhibitionism' At London's Saatchi Gallery (Stones Archive / Getty Images)
    Unseen Childhood Photos & Memorabilia Of The Rolling Stones Ahead Of Their ‘Exhibitionism’ At London’s Saatchi Gallery (Stones Archive / Getty Images)

    Deveraux is the youngest of Jagger’s eight children, the oldest of whom, daughter Karis, is 50. The Rolling Stones front man has been with Hamrick since 2014, according to People.

    Deveraux’s resemblance to his famous father first caught fans’ attention when he was just 2. Some people called him a “mini Mick,” pointing to his lips.

