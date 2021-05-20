Mexico’s Supreme Court confirms definitive suspension of mega pig farm in Homún

Homùn, Yucatàn, (May 20, 2021).- The people of the Maya town of Homún municipality of Yucatàn win another legal battle against the mega pig farm. This May 19, the First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) confirmed the definitive suspension of a pig farm in favor of the children of this community of Yucatán.
According to a statement from “Kanan ts’ono’ot”, representatives of the groups known as “Childhood of Homún and Indignation”, the vote was unanimous, with which the ministers confirmed the definitive suspension of this farm, which must remain closed until the final verdict is issued by the Supreme Court.
The operations of this pork farm have been paralyzed since October 9, 2018, due to the suspension granted by Judge Miriam de Jesús Cámara Patrón from an injunction promoted by six girls and boys from Homún, a Maya town in Yucatán located in the Geohydrological Reserve of the Cenotes.
“The decision of the SCJN once again agrees with the Maya people of Homún, particularly the Maya boys and girls who, through the aforementioned injunction, managed to paralyze the farm of 49 thousand pigs since October 9, 2018, when the suspension was granted ”, indicated the groups.
The decision of the highest court, according to the organizations, allows the protection of the right to health, the environment, and dignified life for the children of the Maya town of Homún. At the same time, it lays the foundations for the final resolution, which is yet to be resolved in the Second District Court of the State of Yucatán.
Source: La Jornada Maya
