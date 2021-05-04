Mexico detects first case of Indian variant of covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced last week that this mutation of the virus had been identified in 17 countries, several of them European.
SAN lUIS POTOSI, MÈXICO (May 03, 2021).- Mexico detected the first case of the Indian variant of the coronavirus in the state of San Luis Potosí, located in the center-north of Mèxico, authorities reported this Sunday, May 02.
“Yesterday we were notified of three new isolates, in three samples variants were identified, two of them unimportant and one that is of interest and is precisely the B.1.617 that was originally identified in India,” said Miguel Ángel Lutzow, local health secretary at a press conference.
“It has already been identified in our country and in fact the first time it is identified is here in San Luis Potosí,” he added at a press conference.
The official said that the variant was identified in a person who lives in the state capital and that the investigation process is being carried out.
“Most likely it was from contact with people who had been to the United States,” he said. He added that the affected person is in recovery and is no longer hospitalized.
The Indian variant of the coronavirus is considered responsible, in part, for a second wave of the epidemic in India.
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced last week that this mutation of the virus had been identified in 17 countries, several of them European.
Mexico, of 126 million inhabitants, has registered 2,347,780 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 217,168 deaths so far.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
