Mexico City Metro freak accident leaves at least 23 dead: Bridge collapses at Olivos station on Line 12

A structure of the ‘golden line’ collapses, in the worst accident in the history of the Mexico City Metro.

MEXICO CITY, May 04, 2021, (EL FINANCIERO).- On Monday, May 03, around 9:30 PM, a structure collapsed on the Olivos interstation, with a subway train full of people on top, in an accident that left at least 23 dead, including minors, and 65 people injured.

“Our main task is to take care of the people who are in the hospitals, it is to take care of the relatives of the victims who unfortunately died in this incident; and, the Attorney General’s Office will initiate all the investigations to be able to make all the expert opinions available, and get to know what happened in this incident on Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro ”, said the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, who moved minutes after the accident occurred.

The wounded were transferred to various hospitals, such as the Belisario Domínguez of the Mayor’s Office of Tláhuac, or the one of Xoco in Benito Juárez. At least seven of the injured were reported seriously.

Rescue bodies, police, and even the military arrived at the scene. A crane was used during the work, which allowed staff to attend to people who were trapped, as well as the bodies of those who died in the incident.

“There has to be a formal expert opinion from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office and, of course, a comprehensive review of all government institutions and, if an external expert opinion is necessary, it will also be carried out to be able to know what was the what happened in this incident, ” Sheinbaum said.

The head of government announced that Tláhuac Avenue, one of the most important roads in the east of the capital, will be closed and that at least this Wednesday 05, there will be a road operation in the area. She added that a review by the Ministry of Works and Services will begin to find out if there are any other problems, and Metro Line 12 is still suspended in the area.

Metro Line 12 was built during the government of Marcelo Ebrard (2006 – 2012), current Secretary of Foreign Relations. From its planning until its collapse on Monday night, the so-called “Golden Line” has been singled out for its errors in planning and construction, and even at some point, its operation was suspended at various stations due to structural failures.

Various investigations have been carried out into the irregularities indicated in the work, but no high-profile official has been sanctioned by the authorities.

“What happened today in the Metro is a terrible tragedy. My solidarity to the victims and their families. Of course, causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined. I reiterate myself at the entire disposal of the authorities to contribute in whatever is necessary, ” wrote Ebrard on his Twitter account.

