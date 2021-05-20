Mexico and the US extend border closures to non-essential travel until June 21

MÈXICO, (May 20, 2021).- The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) announced on Tuesday, May 18th, that Mexico and the United States will extend, until June 21, 2021, the closure of their border to non-essential travel.
“Mexico and the United States are in talks to ease restrictions on border crossings as of June 22nd based on the spread rates of COVID-19 and the number of vaccines administered on both sides of the border,” said the SRE in its Twitter account.
The measure does not affect trade between Mexican and American companies, or people who have working permits in the United States.
The governments of Mexico and the United States agreed to close non-essential travel in March last year, due to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
According to the latest update of the epidemiological traffic light, of the border states with the United States, only Chihuahua is on an orange traffic light. Baja California and Tamaulipas are on yellow, while Sonora, Coahuila and Nuevo León are on green.
Source: El Financiero
The Yucatan Times
