    • Mexicans march in CDMX for marijuana legalization (VIDEO)

    By on May 9, 2021

    Protesters smoked joints and walked from Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square, to the Independence Angel monument.

    In March, Mexico’s lower house of Congress approved a bill that would decriminalize cannabis for recreational, medical, and scientific uses, bringing it a step closer to creating one of the world’s largest markets for the plant.

    Backed by the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the bill marks a major shift in a country bedeviled for years by violence between feuding drug cartels. Now, the Senate needs to review and approve the bill.

