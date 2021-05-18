Mexican journalist Pedro Ferriz shuts down radio station due to “government veto”

MEXICO CITY, (May 18, 2021).- Mexican journalist Pedro Ferriz de Con announced the closure of the Central FM radio station due to the “lack of free expression in our country” and due to “a veto by the government”, so that from this Monday, May 17 and until June 7, one day after the elections, he will fight to stay on the air for two hours, during which time his workers will not get paid.
In a statement signed by Dore Ferriz, his wife, points out that “companies that have been willing to be in our news medium have been intimidated so that the Ferriz family does not obtain economic benefits without thinking that there are many people who work in the radio station, and will be unemployed ”.
Central FM has been on the air for two years and was supported, until November 2020, by Raúl Beyruti’s Gin Group, known in Mexico as the “king of outsourcing”.
Central FM is broadcast on 26 radio stations, 65 television channels, on its website and on Facebook, and reaches nearly 27 million listeners nationwide each month.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
