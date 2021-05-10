Mexican Engineers Society says lack of maintenance caused the accident on Metro Line 12

The President of the Mexican Society of Engineers (SMI) pointed out that galvanic oxidation in the structure could affect the structure of Line 12.

MEXICO, May 10, 2021 (FORBES).- The president of the Mexican Society of Engineers (SMI), José Marcos Matus, pointed out that the collapse at the Olivos station, on Mexicos City’s Metro Line 12, was due to lack of maintenance. In an interview with Forbes Mexico, he said that although an expert opinion is necessary to know in detail the reasons that led to this accident, technically it is possible to determine some of the elements involved in the tragic incident.

He explained that in the area where Line 12 is built there are “many differential subsidences” and as a result of the September 2017 earthquake, there was a settlement on the ground.

“In 2017 there was an expert report in the area, but due to the settlement of soil that occurred, apparently they no longer gave a proper follow-up or maintenance to the area. That is why I think that this affectation due to the lack of maintenance could have made the overpass collapse, ” he said in an interview.

He mentioned that one of the factors that may have affected the structure is galvanic oxidation (when a metal corrodes).

The president of the SMI mentioned that it is not necessary to rule out that there are also failures in the welds and factors related to the quality of the materials used for the construction of Line 12.

José Marcos Matus said that this accident could have been avoided if the corresponding monitoring had been given to this structure that collapsed.

He asked the Mexico City government to lean on the engineering colleges, chambers and societies so that these types of accidents do not repeat ever again.

