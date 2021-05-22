Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier says Mexico is open to working with Canada and the US in energy matters

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said her government is willing to work with the U.S. and Canada on their concerns over Mexico’s efforts to bolster its state electricity company at the expense of private firms.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Clouthier said Mexico will maintain “an open dialogue” with its North American allies about the new law, which would favor the state utility over private renewables companies. The law has been suspended by local courts.

“Mexico is open to continue the discussion with its partners under USMCA with respect to any concern on the modification of Mexico’s domestic laws and regulations on the electricity and energy sector,” Clouthier said in an email interview, referring to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

President Joe Biden’s trade chief criticized Mexico’s nationalist energy policies at a joint two-day meeting this week. Both Katherine Tai and her Canadian counterpart, Mary Ng, have raised concerns it would harm U.S. and Canadian investments in Mexico’s energy market.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON BLOOMBERG.COM

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments