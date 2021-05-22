Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier says Mexico is open to working with Canada and the US in energy matters

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said her government is willing to work with the U.S. and Canada on their concerns over Mexico’s efforts to bolster its state electricity company at the expense of private firms.
In an interview with Bloomberg News, Clouthier said Mexico will maintain “an open dialogue” with its North American allies about the new law, which would favor the state utility over private renewables companies. The law has been suspended by local courts.
“Mexico is open to continue the discussion with its partners under USMCA with respect to any concern on the modification of Mexico’s domestic laws and regulations on the electricity and energy sector,” Clouthier said in an email interview, referring to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement
President Joe Biden’s trade chief criticized Mexico’s nationalist energy policies at a joint two-day meeting this week. Both Katherine Tai and her Canadian counterpart, Mary Ng, have raised concerns it would harm U.S. and Canadian investments in Mexico’s energy market.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON BLOOMBERG.COM
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Despite a significant rise in the number of cases, Cancun and Riviera Maya remain orange
Cancun, Q.R. — On Friday, May.
-
Thousands flee as volcano erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo
(REUTERS) May 23, 2021.- A smoking.
-
Ana is the name of the first Atlantic tropical storm of 2021
MIAMI (AP) — The first named.
-
Mexico wants to vaccinate teachers so schools can reopen
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico mounted.
-
Chetumal airport is recovering air connectivity
The month of April closed with.
-
Activists report another case of animal abuse in Tekax, Yucatán
Tekax, Yucatán, (May 22, 2021).- The.
-
In Yucatán, there is concern about the circulation of counterfeit bills
Digital printing is the most common.
-
Yucatecan Ranchers benefit from the rainy season
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 22, 2021).- The.
-
Man hits and kicks his wife in a park in Umán, Yucatán
Uman, Yucatán, (May 22, 2021).- Rodolfo.
-
Without bees, we could not eat fruits only edible tubers
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 22. 2021).-Bees, butterflies,.
Leave a Comment