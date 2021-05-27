Mexican actress Laura Flores is looking for her son’s biological parents in Mérida

Mèrdia, Yucatàn, (May 27, 2021). Laura Flores, the Mexican actress, and TV host is the mother of 4 children, She is currently looking for the biological parents of one of them in Mérida, Yucatan. The actress previously lost three babies and decided to adopt two who joined her family in 2008 and 2009. Laura Flores will travel to Mérida to find the whereabouts of her son’s biological parents.
Her first son was adopted in the Yucatan DIF in 2008, and her second biological son was born healthy.
Alejandro, who is currently 14 years old, is looking for his biological parents.
The actress revealed that she is willing to whatever is necessary to search for Alejandro’s biological parents because he constantly asks about them, he wants to know who they are. Laura assured that she has no problems telling the truth, whether or not it can be investigated.
That is why they have tried to investigate on their own about the whereabouts of their parents and not having that information, they will undertake a trip to the white city in order to find the whereabouts of Alejandro’s biological parents.
