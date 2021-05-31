Meteorologist warns of intense cyclone season coming to the Yucatan Peninsula

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 31, 2021) .- On the eve of the start of the hurricane season, the meteorologist of the Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena (Ciafeme) of the UADY, Juan Vázquez Montalvo, called on the population to apply plans contingency to prevent risk situations in homes.

“We are in time to take the forecasts. At this point, we must have our family contingency plan as a business and institutional, and when it is a real threat and they give the yellow alert, put them into practice immediately, ” explained the specialist, who specified that the season runs from June 1 to November 30.

“Those who have not done so, I invite you to do so because this season does look to be more active than others,” added Vázquez Montalvo, while anticipating that for this year the formation of cyclones is expected to be constant and a serious threat to Yucatán.

For the Atlantic Tropical Cyclone season, Colorado State University predicted 17 named tropical cyclones, of which nine would be tropical storms, four would be moderate hurricanes (category 1 and 2 on the Saffir Simpson scale) and 4 would be Intense hurricanes (category 3, 4 and 5 on the same scale).

In turn, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast the formation of between 13 and 20 named tropical cyclones: 7 to 10 tropical storms, 3 to 5 moderate hurricanes and 3 to 5 intense hurricanes.

Similarly, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) announced that the formation of between 15 and 20 tropical cyclones is expected, of which between 8 and 11 would be tropical storms, 4 to 5 moderate hurricanes and 3 to 4 intense hurricanes.

