“Mestiza Style”, an adult film actress roams the paths of the Yucatan

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 13, 2021).- Gia Kush, an adult film actress caused a stir during her visit to Yucatán, where she felt very hot and decided to swim naked in a cenote.
In addition, in the hot city of Mérida she walked without underwear, as mentioned in a video.
According to what she published on her social networks, she walked in Chichén Itzá with no underwear, and then swam without clothes in a cenote.
The cenote where she went for a swim is called Yaxbacaltún, located in the Homùn municipality of Yucatàn.
In Mérida I walk through the streets of the historic center without underwear “Mestiza Style”. Gia Kush said.
The photos of Gia Kush wandering through the Yucatan are already circulating on social networks.
