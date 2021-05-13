Mérida: In social networks citizens locate a couple who stole an expensive adult toy (VIDEO)

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 13, 2021).- The couple was caught stealing an adult toy valued at 4,500 pesos on April 16, although their identity has not been confirmed so far.

Thieves come in all shapes and sizes, alone or in group, as happened in Mérida, where a couple was recorded stealing an adult toy from a specialized store in the state capital.

It all started when in social networks, when an employee of a sexshop asked for help, because she said that, when taking inventory, she detected that merchandise had been stolen, specifically, a rather expensive vibrator.

When reviewing the security camera footage, it was discovered that it had been a couple who stole the sex toy, valued at 4,500 pesos, which was introduced into a woman’s bag while she was distracting the employee, according to the images captured on April 16.

Shortly after the case became known, social media users set out to find the identity of these thieves, whom they allegedly identified.

In several pages the information has begun to be replicated where two people are identified as responsible for the theft of the vibrator, although, so far, neither the owners of the store nor the authorities have reported anything about it.

THE THIEVES OF THE ADULT TOY IDENTIFIED

The networks identified them as Andrea Escalante and Juan Autran. Photo: (Yucatàn a la mano)

