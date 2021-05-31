Mérida City Council resumes Downtown Facade Rescue program

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 31, 2021).- One year after suspended due to the conditions caused by the pandemic, the Mérida City Council resumed the program for the Rescue of the Facades of the Historic Center, the purpose is to preserve the heritage of the people of Mèrida.

During a visit to supervise the renovation that is being carried out in the building that occupies the school of Trova Yucateca and Popular Music “Juan Acereto”, in the neighborhood of La Mejorada, Mèrida downtown, Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro indicated that what is sought is to give back to this building its original image, as best as possible and respecting the guidelines established by the INAH.

Accompanied by Federico Sauri Molina, director of Urban Development, the Municipal President carefully observed the work carried out by personnel from the Department of Cultural Heritage Zones to restore its splendor to the colonial building, located at 59th Street No. 526, on the corner of Calle 50.

The Councilor commented that this program, suspended before the start of the health contingency, was resumed when the yellow traffic light was decreed in the state. This new stage will be carried out with an attendance of 50 percent of the staff and taking care of all the established sanitary protocols, such as the use of a mask and antibacterial gel.

Federico Sauri explained that during this municipal administration, the City Council has rescued 43 facades, four of which are in process these days, including that of the music school. The others are located at Calle 50 No. 550 with 71, 65 No. 669, between 80 and 82, and the City Museum.

He reported that in Mérida there are 3,906 buildings with historical value, of which 21 were used at some time for religious worship, 47 for educational purposes and assistance services, and for the use of civil and military authorities; while the remaining 3,838 buildings are owned by civilians and private use.

Sauri Molina indicated that the program for the Rescue of the Facades of the Historic Center is carried out in conjunction with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). As it is a federal patrimony, the City Council is in charge of managing the procedures and providing the labor force.

He pointed out that in addition to the above, the City Council also has collaboration agreements with the Historic Center Board, which remains the guarantor of healthy coexistence and socialization with citizens in that part of the city.

It is worth mentioning that masons who are already trained as “construction artisans” are involved in the rescue work by carrying out detailed work on each property. Architects, archaeologists, engineers, supervisors, and operational personnel, specialized in protection and intervention in the Built Heritage, also participate.

Interested owners can consult the program requirements on the Ayuntamiento de Merida website www.merida.gob.mx

Source: La Jornada Maya

