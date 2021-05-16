Merida City Council denies cases of animal abuse at the Centennial Zoo

The Mérida City Council denied that there is animal abuse in the Centenario Zoo, after complaints on social networks that a white tiger and a parrot had injuries.

“The city council indicates that both situations are not health problems nor are they due to staff neglect, much less mistreatment,” the Zoo management said in a statement.

The statement pointed out that in the case of the yellow-headed parrot, “the apparent lesions on its right forelimb are the result of grooming that is done after eating beets, damaging the plumage in that area, but without representing a serious condition”, so the animal is in good health”.

Concerning the white tiger male specimen, “it has calluses in the humerus-radial joints, but it does not present any type of health problem or complication, this is something completely normal for this species,” the statement said.

The yellow head parrot lives in the Centennial Zoo since 1993 and was donated by a citizen; As for the tiger, it is six years old, weighs 200 kilos and is the product of reproduction inside the Zoo facilities.

Both specimens are in perfect health, in the accusations on social networks were made by ignorant people who do not know what they’re talking about.

Currently the park shelters 568 specimens of 90 different species.

