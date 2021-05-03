Mérida Airport in its fourth month of flight recovery

Passenger traffic remained at around 5,200 passengers per day, while commercial operations grew to 290 per week.



MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- The recovery of flights at the “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” Mérida International Airport (MID) continued its ascending course in the fourth month of the year, in the last days of April, passenger traffic remained at around 5,200 per day, while commercial operations grew to 290 per week, revealed the general administration.

The data from the airline company also indicated that the last Easter holidays helped this growth to be constant, since in the first half of the month there were more than six thousand passengers per day on average, in addition to the fact that the airlines used larger planes to meet the demand during those dates.

Óscar Carrillo Maldonado, general manager of the Merida air terminal, highlighted that along with this, several airlines continue with the recovery of the routes, since Aeromexico has already reached eight daily commercial operations.

“Now that we start the month of May, the airlines are going to continue with the recovery of the routes. The percentage of occupancy for international flights is good, we are above 90 percent, Miami and Houston are with good acceptance ”, he pointed out.

He also highlighted that the growth of operations will continue successfully in the following weeks, so much that in the month of June the second daily flight to Houston will be announced.

Carrillo Maldonado explained that the recent change of Yucatán to the yellow traffic light has a positive impact on commercial air activity in Mérida.

In addition, the capacity in restaurants and hotels has increased to 75 percent, some businesses have extended their hours of operation and that gives more certainty to travelers in order to have a more pleasant stay.

In the case of domestic flights, he indicated that occupancy remains at around 76 percent, while the route to Mexico City represents 90 percent of the total passengers that move through the air terminal. .

The same routes are also maintained to Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Cancun, Veracruz and Villahermosa.

As for this month of May, the recovery is expected to continue steadily.

