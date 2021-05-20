MCCI organization accuses AMLO of falsifying information and political persecution

Showing tax documents with sensitive data is unconstitutional, the organization maintains

Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad (MCCI), is a non-governmental organization in Mexico dedicated to conducting journalistic and academic investigations, strategic litigation, analysis, and communication against corruption and impunity in the country. The organization was founded on November 19, 2015.

MÈXICO CITY, (May 20, 2021).- Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI) once again rejected the accusations made against them by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

During his morning conference, the president insisted that the civil organization has a campaign against his administration, and showed invoices for 2.5 million dollars for the financing of the Organization.

“Exhibiting fiscal documents with sensitive data by the President of the Republic is unconstitutional. It violates article 6, section A and 16, second paragraph of the Carta Magna, the principle of fiscal reserve and various articles of the General Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Obliged Subjects, ” the organization argued in a statement. MCCI

The Executive has indicated alleged interventionism by the United States when supporting MCCI economically, so on May 7th, his government sent a diplomatic note to the US, for the Biden administration to clarify the situation.

“The repeated accusations made this morning are false and constitute an improper use of information protected by the Constitution and the laws,” MMCI said.

The organization argued that when the tax information is used by the authority, it becomes an act of harassment and intimidation that violates the limits of freedom of expression.

The organization indicated that the resources with which it operates come from international development agencies, foundations, and private entities under Mexican law and in congruence with its corporate purpose, which is to exercise journalistic and legal research on the causes, mechanisms, and costs of corruption, as well as the promotion of the rule of law.

“The financing received is destined to these tasks and to no other. We are permanently aware of this ”, MCCI stated.

The organization added that the president has falsely attacked and accused them on 61 occasions since the morning conferences, a conduct “inhibitory of the work carried out by MCCI” and that clearly constitutes a “political persecution” against an NGO.

“We demand a halt to this abusive and illegal harassment from the Presidency of the Republic against MCCI, the members of its Advisory Council, and its donors, but rest assured that MCCI will continue to fulfill the commitment that we have acquired. with Mexican society ”, the statement concluded.

En @MXvsCORRUPCION rechazamos, una vez más, las acusaciones de @lopezobrador_, sin fundamento ni evidencia alguna, sobre una presunta vinculación con partidos políticos o intervención en campañas electorales: https://t.co/gDb7UpXmJy pic.twitter.com/AkdhaqA8hP — Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción (@MXvsCORRUPCION) May 19, 2021

In @MXvsCORRUPCION we reject, once again, the accusations of @lopezobrador_, without any basis or evidence, about an alleged link with political parties or intervention in electoral campaigns: https://contralacorrupcion.mx/comunicado-de-prensa-acoso- President / MCCI via Twitter

Source: El Financiero

