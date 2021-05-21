Maya Alliance does not have reasons to celebrate World Bee Day

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021).- “On May 20, World Bee Day, we have nothing to celebrate, because with sadness we are witnesses, in our daily lives, that bees are the first to perish due to the impacts generated by the different activities promoted by the development model of crops and that also destroys the rest of the biodiversity in our territory, ” the Maya Alliance for Kaabnalo’on bees said in a statement yesterday.
“Through our history, bees taught us that organization and cooperation are necessary for collective well-being, taking only what we need for good living, we can support other forms of life to also extend and that their cycle continues for the benefit of all, ” the report continues.
They point out that as a Maya people, they continue with the legacy and wisdom inherited from their grandparents, one of the most important inheritances is beekeeping, an ancient practice that protects the jungle and that has allowed them to survive for generations without generating negative impacts on nature, “however, this important activity has been undermined for decades by the imposition of a development model that is contradictory to our integral way of understanding and relating to life,” they point out.
They affirmed that these activities such as agribusiness, mega-pig and poultry farms, mega tourism and real estate developments, the energy, and food industry, have caused the dispossession of the land, the fragmentation of the social fabric, problems in our health, the massive deforestation of the jungle, the death of millions of pollinators, the contamination of water and soil, the loss of identity in our peoples and the harmony of natural cycles have changed.
The Kaabnalo’on Alliance, made up of more than 12 groups and 760 members, in 83 communities on the Yucatàn peninsula, we have organized to analyze and propose an agenda of actions that favor the protection of bees and the jungle. However, articulation and linkage between the three levels of government, academic institutions, and civil society, in general, is necessary.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Do you know what a Click Farm is? (Watch Video)
Most “Click Farms” are located in.
-
Why must we celebrate World Bee Day on May 20th?
There’s a day for just about.
-
Fiscal reform coming to Mexico in 2022
Mexico’s finance minister Arturo Herrera said.
-
World2fly airline launches flights from Madrid and Lisbon to Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (May 21, 2021).-.
-
Protected by faith, devotees carry out massive procession in Tahdziú, Yucatan
Tahdziú, Yucatán, (May 21, 2021).- Among flyers,.
-
For the fourth consecutive year, Yucatán is recognized as the safest state in Mexico: IEP
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021).- Although.
-
Former mayor of Espita is exhibited as he seeks reelection as “Diputado”
Espita, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021).- During.
-
Strong winds cause the fall of trees and billboards in Campeche
Authorities reported that the damage was.
-
Dead fish land on the beaches of Tulum
The phenomenon is ‘normal’ because animals.
-
Parts of Mérida without electricity from 3 in the afternoon
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment