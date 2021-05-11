Mauricio Vila announces new measures for Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 11, 2021).- As a result of the good work that Yucatecan society has done and which has been reflected in the health indicators that are favorable, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced this Monday, May 10, 6 new measures to continue with the gradual and staggered opening of the economy in the state, but that are safe for the health of the Yucatecans, which were approved by the Committee of Experts in Public Health.

There will be 6 new provisions that will take effect from next Thursday, May 13, and contemplate the elimination of the restriction on vehicular mobility, the extension of hours for currently allowed economic activities, increase in capacity in religious centers, and professional sporting events in spaces open.

They also include an increase in the capacity of people in boats and the performance of artistic and sports activities under the capacity and days currently allowed.

In his message, the Governor exhorted the Yucatecans to responsibility and indicated that prevention measures such as the use of face masks and healthy distance will continue to be mandatory, since only in this way will it be avoided to put the lives of the people at risk.

After congratulating the Yucatecan mothers for their day, Vila Dosal recalled that coinciding with the data and the federal government traffic light, on April 22 our state traffic light presented a sustained decrease in its indicators for six weeks, which allowed us to travel from orange to yellow.

In this sense, the Governor indicated that, for this Monday, May 10, a cycle of 14 days has already passed since the implementation of the last measures of the gradual opening of our economy and these same indicators have continued stable and sometimes in decline, which allows us to continue responsibly with the strategy of Safe Economic Reopening.

In this context, Mauricio Vila announced the following 6 measures that will come into force as of next Thursday, May 13:

1. The restriction on vehicular mobility for the entire week is eliminated.

2. All economic activities that are currently allowed may operate without schedule restrictions, except for restaurants that may operate until midnight.

3. The capacity of religious centers is increased to 70%.

4. The capacity is increased to 8 people for boats less than 40 feet and, for those larger than this size, it is increased to 10 people.

5. 40% capacity will be allowed for professional sporting events in open spaces.

6. Children under 15 years of age will be able to carry out artistic and sports activities under the capacity and days currently allowed.

In a message broadcast via social networks, radio, and television, Vila Dosal pointed out that these changes do not imply that tomorrow we will not be able to return to orange or red if conditions change in health indicators, closing economic activities again with the aim of taking care of everyone’s health.

“The future of our state is counting on these changes to the restrictions to be taken with maturity and responsibility, for which I ask you to continue to be very strict in personal care and hygiene measures since we cannot lower our guard against the pandemic because we are still it continues and will continue to be present ”, said the Governor during his message.

Within this framework, Vila Dosal indicated that, although we have made good progress in the vaccination process, there are still many people to be vaccinated, “for this reason we are working hand in hand with the three orders of government, so I also ask you to be attentive to the official announcements regarding the new vaccination stages that will be carried out ”.

“Let us comply with the measures with responsibility since even with the vaccine, people can become infected and infect those who have not yet received a dose. For this reason, prevention measures such as the use of face masks and healthy distance will continue to be mandatory since only in this way we will avoid putting the lives of Yucatecans at risk, ”he said.

Finally, Vila Dosal stressed that these measures will contribute to recovering jobs and our economy as quickly as possible, but always putting the health of everyone as a priority.

“Let us prove that, faced with the worst year in our modern history, the Yucatecans had the ability to face it and move forward working together, as one,” concluded the Governor.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments