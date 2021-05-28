Man is sent to prison for the femicide of his wife in Akil, Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 28, 2021).- Accused of the crime of aggravated femicide, J.S.Ch.R., was charged by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), for the events that occurred in recent days in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood of Akil, Yucatàn to the detriment of his sentimental partner M.D.D.Ch.
After the events that occurred, the specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office began the investigation and the integration of the investigation folder, where it is established that on May 23, the defendant caused injuries with a knife to his sentimental partner, inside the property located in the aforementioned neighborhood, which later caused her death in a hospital in Mérida, as a result of a hemorrhagic hypovolemic shock secondary to a sharp instrument wound, as ruled by an expert from the Forensic Medical Service of the Prosecutor’s Office.
During the hearing held at the Tekax Oral Justice Center, the litigation prosecutors formulated the Imputation of the crime and presented the evidence to request the connection to the process of the accused, who requested the duplication of the constitutional term to define his legal situation, therefore, the First Judge of Control of the Third Judicial District summoned the parties for next May 31st to continue with the hearing.
Before finalizing the judicial proceeding, this social representation presented the arguments to justify the request for preventive detention as a precautionary measure, which was granted by the Control Judge for the entire time that the process lasts, so the accused will remain behind bars until his participation in the denounced events is clarified.
