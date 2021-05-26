Man is found dead inside his car in Francisco de Montejo neighborhood

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 26, 2021).- A man identified as Josué G.N., was found dead inside a vehicle on Calle 60 and 51 of the Francisco de Montejo neighborhood, a few meters from the Periferico de Mérida.
The report given to the authorities was that a Crossfox vehicle was parked in the middle of the aforementioned intersection, with a person allegedly asleep or unconscious in the driver’s seat.
Police officers arrived at this site and verified that it was correct, but the alleged driver of this 520ZRW license plate car did not respond, so the support of paramedics was requested who only confirmed that that person was dead.
Likewise, personnel from the State Investigation Police arrived to carry out the first investigations and determine if there was violence in sight, a task carried out in coordination with personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office.
Source: Yucatàn a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
