Man is arrested for sexually harassing a girl in the streets of Progreso, Yucatàn

Progreso, Yucatàn, (May 31, 2021).- A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, May 27 for sexually harassing a young woman in downtown Progreso, Yucatàn.

The 23-year-old victim did not hesitate to report Luis A.C.M. to the municipal police, whom she accused of uttering obscene words at her, while she was walking down Calle 80 between 27 and 29 in Progreso’s Colonia Centro.

The man fled the scene but was identified three blocks away by his clothing.

He was detained by local police and turned over to the State Attorney General’s Office to face the charges.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

