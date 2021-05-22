Man hits and kicks his wife in a park in Umán, Yucatán

Uman, Yucatán, (May 22, 2021).- Rodolfo “N” did not care about the fact that people were watching how he hit and kicked his wife in a public park of the Yaxcopoil community, Uman municipality of Yucatán.

Citizens present at the scene tried to stop the aggressor and ended up calling emergency number 911. Minutes later, municipal police officers arried on site and arrested the subject.

That is why he is facing criminal proceedings for the crimes of family violence and injuries reported by Mrs. Elisa “N”.

The control judge in Umán, Luis Enrique Sáenz Dzul, proceeded to decree Rodolfo’s arrest as legal and agreed to charge him with the crimes indicated.

The judge imposed the signature precautionary measures before the Umán Public Ministry Agency on the first 5 days of each month, as well as not to leave the State without authorization and under surveillance.

In the same way, he indicated the immediate separation of the marital home, not approaching the victim and his relatives within a range of 300 meters, in addition to not going to Yaxcopoil, and placing an electronic locator on the attacker.

The complaint stated that on May 15, the defendant exercised abusive acts of physical and psychological aggression against his wife Elisa, since he hit and kicked her in the face and other parts of her body, causing her serious injuries that will take more than 15 days to heal.

This occurred in the main park of Yaxcopoil, and ended the attack due to the intervention of civilians who reported the incident to the local authorities.

