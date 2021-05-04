Man arrested for verbally harassing a teenager in Merida

A subject who, aboard his vehicle, harassed a teenager in the Juan Pablo II neighborhood of Mérida, uttering obscenities, was arrested by agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) and the western sector of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP).
The individual named Darwin Antonio VC, 30 years old, was driving a red Jeep-type truck in the Juan Pablo II subdivision, with Quintana Roo license plates, accompanied by another person.
The driver verbally assaulted a 17-year-old girl, who crossed the street to avoid the verbal harassment; but the subject did not cease, and kept insulting the young woman with obscenities.
At that moment, in another car that was passing by, two male acquaintances of the adolescent realized what was happening, got out, and confronted the aggressor, who also got out of his truck along with his passenger and started fighting.
Witnesses reported the event to the emergency number 911, from where the search was immediately activated with the video surveillance system and the field units, achieving the capture of the subject.
The investigating agents of the SSP made him available to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) by the Commission of possible criminal acts.
