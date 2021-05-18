LGBTI community raises its voice at the Monument to the Homeland in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 18, 2021).- Members of the LGBTI community commemorated this Monday, May 17, the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, to demand the full recognition of their rights. About 25 protesters belonging to various organizations appeared at the Monument to the Fatherland of Paseo de Montejo of Mérida and proudly raised its colorful flag.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m., this area of ​​Paseo de Montejo was stained with the colors of the fight against discrimination based on identity and sexual orientation. With the reading of the manifesto, this sector started the activities related to the month of diversity, which will conclude on June 28.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

Mario Alberto and Andrea, Mr. Gay and queen of sexual diversity in Yucatán, respectively, were in charge of reading the manifesto in which the reason for the anniversary was recalled. It was 31 years ago when the World Health Organization (WHO) removed homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses.

In the document, it was condemned that, even today, there are clear signs of homophobia and opposition to rights such as same-sex marriage, adoption, and recognition of identity. Similarly, they regretted that those who adhere to any of the acronyms of the movement continue to be the target of jokes, insults, abuse, aggression, and even murder.

In the families, they pointed out, there continues to be rejection, expulsion from homes, beatings, and rapes for being homosexual, lesbian, bisexual, trans, or any other stigmatized identity; and there is still discrimination and harassment working against people because of their sexual orientation.

It is in this sense, on behalf of the LGBTI community, the protesters requested the immediate recognition of their rights and the prompt reform of the Yucatan Constitution and the Family Code that currently discriminates against them as a group. They also called for stronger action against any form of violence.

Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

In that vein, they demanded immediate actions that promote safe spaces for these populations; adequate investigation of crimes in which sexual orientation may be involved; and better public policies aimed at combating any form of discrimination against this group.

For an hour, representatives of sexual diversity in Mérida surrounded the Monument to the Homeland with its seven-color flag. Many motorists drove by the Monumento, and expressed their support for the cause.

More and more people are supporting the voices of a sector that has been historically invisible.

Source: La Jornada Maya

