Learn which city in Mexico is ideal for you to retire based on your lifestyle preferences (Free Webinar)

Mexico (MAy 7, 2021) – If you have thought about, dreamed about moving to Mexico, then you owe it to yourself to at least know what it will take.
Hosted by Timothy Real Estate Group’s Taniel Chemsian and Modern Aging’s Risa Morimoto, the ‘Dream Retirement in Mexico’ webinar is an exciting new program for those who want to learn how to take the first steps towards making their dream to move to, or retire in, Mexico a reality.
In this FREE webinar, Taniel and Risa will discuss the most popular expat destinations in Mexico, the basics on how to purchase property and the ins and outs of the healthcare system here.
If you are ready for a change; have dreamed of moving to Mexico but don’t know where to start or just curious about purchasing property in Mexico, then join them LIVE!
Your Thoughts on Life and Retirement Is to About Change in a Big Way
Whether you’ve been stuck and waiting for the ‘right time’ to make the move to Mexico, or struggling to figure out how to make it happen and what steps you need to take… this can be the turning point you have been waiting for.
The webinar is FREE, so what do you have to lose? You can tune in on:
Tuesday, June 8 at 7:00 pm EST
Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00 pm EST
Wednesday, June 16 at 8:00 pm EST
Just pick the date that works best for your schedule, then Click HERE to register for the FREE webinar.
Taniel Chemsian is one of the top real estate sales associates for Timothy Real Estate Group in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He moved to Puerto Vallarta from Los Angeles in 2003, became a real estate agent in 2006 and has never looked back. He has sold hundreds of homes in the region over the last 13 years, and is often seen on House Hunters International (HGTV).
Risa Morimoto, the host of Modern Aging, a video series devoted to featuring top experts in the field of aging, travel, living your dream, as well as innovative ideas from around the world. She has traveled the world exploring different cities and always circles back to Mexico for its many comforts of home, warm people, vibrant culture, amazing weather, and of course who can forget their mouth-watering, delectable food.
So much has changed over the last year, and this just may be the catalyst to start making your dream a reality. Join them to get the basics on what you need to know to make a successful move to Mexico.
Source: Taniel Chemsian’s FREE Mexico Retirement Webinar
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Public health experts ask the SCJN to close down pig farm in Yucatan
Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 07, 2021).- Scientists,.
-
Chetumal, Quintana Roo state capital celebrates its 123 anniversary
Chetumal, QRoo, (May 07, 2021).- The.
-
Another hotel in Tulum close down for holding massive party
Tulum, Q. R., (May 07, 2021).-.
-
When will international travel to Canada restart?
As more and more Canadians are.
-
Work on emotional health is necessary to decrease the number of suicides in Yucatan
Yucatán, Mexico (May 07, 2021).- The.
-
10 interesting facts about the “Penacho de Moctezuma”
Today The Yucatan Times will give.
-
How to make the traditional pambazos
Mèrida, Yuc., May 05, 2021.- Pambazos.
-
El Güero Palma will remain in detention for “unclear” complaint: AMLO
The Mexican president said that the.
-
I am “at the entire disposal” of the authorities: Marcelo Ebrard
MEXICO CITY, May 05, 2021.- The Secretary.
-
5 de Mayo: The most celebrated Mexican holiday in the US
The Battle of Puebla is more.
Leave a Comment