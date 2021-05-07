Learn which city in Mexico is ideal for you to retire based on your lifestyle preferences (Free Webinar)

Mexico (MAy 7, 2021) – If you have thought about, dreamed about moving to Mexico, then you owe it to yourself to at least know what it will take.

Hosted by Timothy Real Estate Group’s Taniel Chemsian and Modern Aging’s Risa Morimoto, the ‘Dream Retirement in Mexico’ webinar is an exciting new program for those who want to learn how to take the first steps towards making their dream to move to, or retire in, Mexico a reality.

In this FREE webinar, Taniel and Risa will discuss the most popular expat destinations in Mexico, the basics on how to purchase property and the ins and outs of the healthcare system here.

If you are ready for a change; have dreamed of moving to Mexico but don’t know where to start or just curious about purchasing property in Mexico, then join them LIVE!

Your Thoughts on Life and Retirement Is to About Change in a Big Way

Whether you’ve been stuck and waiting for the ‘right time’ to make the move to Mexico, or struggling to figure out how to make it happen and what steps you need to take… this can be the turning point you have been waiting for.

The webinar is FREE, so what do you have to lose? You can tune in on:

Tuesday, June 8 at 7:00 pm EST

Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00 pm EST

Wednesday, June 16 at 8:00 pm EST

Just pick the date that works best for your schedule, then Click HERE to register for the FREE webinar.

Taniel Chemsian is one of the top real estate sales associates for Timothy Real Estate Group in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He moved to Puerto Vallarta from Los Angeles in 2003, became a real estate agent in 2006 and has never looked back. He has sold hundreds of homes in the region over the last 13 years, and is often seen on House Hunters International (HGTV).

Risa Morimoto, the host of Modern Aging, a video series devoted to featuring top experts in the field of aging, travel, living your dream, as well as innovative ideas from around the world. She has traveled the world exploring different cities and always circles back to Mexico for its many comforts of home, warm people, vibrant culture, amazing weather, and of course who can forget their mouth-watering, delectable food.

So much has changed over the last year, and this just may be the catalyst to start making your dream a reality. Join them to get the basics on what you need to know to make a successful move to Mexico.

Source: Taniel Chemsian’s FREE Mexico Retirement Webinar

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments