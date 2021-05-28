KLM airline announces new Amsterdam-Cancun route

Cancun, QRoo, (May 28, 2021).- Europe gradually opens its borders and the Netherlands are preparing to offer more travel opportunities. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced that for the winter it will increase its network of destinations – which includes Cancun – and as soon as possible, it will increase the frequency of flights to popular locations.
For the winter, between October 31, 2021 and until March 26, 2022, KLM will add new destinations to its network. With regard to intercontinental service, KLM will add a new route, between Amsterdam and Cancun, starting in November of this year, with three flights per week, in a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. As of today the quotation and reservation of flights is available online and through travel agencies.
“We are very pleased to announce Cancun as a new KLM destination in our winter flight schedule. KLM will now offer its clients, all over the world, a new possibility to enjoy the beautiful state of Quintana Roo and the Yucatan Peninsula. Once again, we reinforce our offer and our commitment to Mexico, thanks to this new route. At KLM we are prepared to take our passengers to their destination in a completely safe and responsible way. We have at your disposal a flexible travel policy and the highest standard of hygiene, ” said Maud Oostenbrink, commercial director of Air France-KLM in Mexico.
She noted that KLM will fly wherever is possible, following the travel conditions in force in the different countries and as long as the variable costs are covered, the company announced in a press release. With this strategy, the airline has been able to completely rebuild its flight program and offer its customers the widest possible variety of destinations, both for business and recreational trips.
The KLM flight between Amsterdam and Mexico City continues to be available daily, with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The company recommends that travelers check the current entry and connection conditions imposed by each country before confirming any route.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AVIS CEO says Rental Car demand is up 500% since January
th the start of the Memorial.
-
Mexico’s doctors protest as vaccines denied to frontline health workers
Ana Sofía is a radiologist at.
-
American woman dies after complications from weight loss surgery in Mexico
A trip to Mexico to save.
-
In Quintana Roo there is a lack of medicines for children with cancer
Non-governmental organizations have had to intervene.
-
Vaccination process for people between 40 and 49 years old begins the first week of June
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 28, 2021).- The.
-
Man is sent to prison for the femicide of his wife in Akil, Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 28, 2021).- Accused.
-
México Electoral Court says the ‘100 days of AMLO’s third year of Government’ report was illegal
Unanimously, the TEPJF magistrates agreed that.
-
It took 20 police officers to control man who was stabbing himself in downtown Mérida
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 28, 2021).- This.
-
Moody’s downgrades Deer Park after Pemex acquires Houston refinery
MEXICO CITY, May 28, 2021, (Reuters).-.
-
International Hamburger Day
Let’s be honest, there is nothing.
Leave a Comment