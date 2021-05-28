KLM airline announces new Amsterdam-Cancun route

Cancun, QRoo, (May 28, 2021).- Europe gradually opens its borders and the Netherlands are preparing to offer more travel opportunities. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced that for the winter it will increase its network of destinations – which includes Cancun – and as soon as possible, it will increase the frequency of flights to popular locations.

For the winter, between October 31, 2021 and until March 26, 2022, KLM will add new destinations to its network. With regard to intercontinental service, KLM will add a new route, between Amsterdam and Cancun, starting in November of this year, with three flights per week, in a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. As of today the quotation and reservation of flights is available online and through travel agencies.

“We are very pleased to announce Cancun as a new KLM destination in our winter flight schedule. KLM will now offer its clients, all over the world, a new possibility to enjoy the beautiful state of Quintana Roo and the Yucatan Peninsula. Once again, we reinforce our offer and our commitment to Mexico, thanks to this new route. At KLM we are prepared to take our passengers to their destination in a completely safe and responsible way. We have at your disposal a flexible travel policy and the highest standard of hygiene, ” said Maud Oostenbrink, commercial director of Air France-KLM in Mexico.

She noted that KLM will fly wherever is possible, following the travel conditions in force in the different countries and as long as the variable costs are covered, the company announced in a press release. With this strategy, the airline has been able to completely rebuild its flight program and offer its customers the widest possible variety of destinations, both for business and recreational trips.

The KLM flight between Amsterdam and Mexico City continues to be available daily, with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The company recommends that travelers check the current entry and connection conditions imposed by each country before confirming any route.

