Julián Zacarías, candidate for Mayor of Progreso, fraternizes with a family in Chicxulub Puerto

Progreso, Yucatán, (May 05, 2021).- The candidate of the National Action Party (PAN) for the Municipal Presidency of the Progreso municipality, Julián Zacarías Curi, had the opportunity to visit Mrs. Concepción Figueroa this Monday, May 03, better known as Mrs. Conchi for having a food establishment in the port of Chicxulub, this after receiving the invitation from the family, who, in addition to thanking the PAN’s disposition and response, stressed that they are not looking for a position, on the contrary, they wish success in the next elections in favor of Progreso and its communities.

“I appreciate your time and we ask God to bless you very much. There are people who do understand what you have done a good job, and others speak bad things about you and misinterpret your words in favor of them “, said the well-known resident of the port of Chicxulub, who after publishing a photo with the candidate last April 14 that went viral due to the peculiar way of showing his admiration, today he shares a meal and talks with Zacarías Curi.

During the standard bearer’s visit, Ms. Conchi was accompanied by her sister, niece, and brother-in-law, who also expressed their views to the candidate and even some ideas so that Chicxulub could continue to do better.

In this context, the candidate told them that he has several projects to promote the community, some are still pending and others are still on paper because when the pandemic began and he was mayor, he had to prioritize other actions to protect the health of the population.

Regarding the plans he has to promote the Chicxulub community it is to highlight its history; an example is that the port of Chicxulub was the area where the huge meteorite that killed the dinosaurs fell down more than 65 million years ago.

After exchanging ideas, opinions, and food, Doña Conchi did not miss the opportunity to take another picture that could go viral, this time with the candidate in person; a moment that was captured by the family and that they titled in their social networks with a “Super happy! We managed to get Julián into the hammock ”.

Zacarías Curi concluded his visit but not before thanking the trust and support from Doña Conchi a the people of Chicxulub, and invited Doña Concepción to continue with the attitude and perseverance that characterize her.

“I am happy and with more desire to do good things for Chicxulub Puerto. I thank you Conchi for opening the doors of your house to me and openly expressing your points of view, I promise to bring more and better opportunities to the port”.

