Intense search for an older adult who disappeared in the backyard of his house in Tecoh, Yucatán

Tecoh, Yucatán (May 22, 2021).- State and municipal police of Tecoh, Yucatán municipality, who have been joined by several residents from the Chinkila community, took on the task of locating a 79-year-old man who got lost when he went out to the ‘patio’ of his home on Thursday, May 20th. According to relatives, the man has psicological problems.

Unfortunately, the search operation ended the day without success, as they could not find the septuagenarian. The house of the missing person adjoins a mountainous area and his relatives believe that he became disoriented, and instead of returning to the house, he walked towards the jungle.

The mising man was identified as C.M.S., 79, he lives in the Chinkila community, belonging to the municipality of Tecoh.

According to reports, at noon on Thursday his family members saw that the septuagenarian walking out to the patio, and aofter half an hour or so, they realized that he never returned to the house.

When they saw that he did not return, they went to look for him but until now they do not know his whereabouts.

Photo: YA

The man is light-skinned, 1.50 meters tall, with short, straight and graying hair, with a graying beard and mustache.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white polo shirt with blue stripes, brown pants, and dark-colored Crocs-type sandals.

He suffers from epileptic seizures, asthma and has partial visual impairment, as well as bad hearing.

On Friday, May 21st, the search operation had to be suspended due to the rain, but it resumed this morning. So far there is no news that the older adult has appeared.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







