In Yucatán, there is concern about the circulation of counterfeit bills

Digital printing is the most common technique used these days by criminals to falsify paper money

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 22, 2021).- In Yucatán, the circulation of counterfeit money rebounded in the first quarter of this year compared to 2020, when there was a drastic decrease in the amount collected for this crime and the number of bills that turned out to be apocryphal, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

Last year, the amount collected for this crime was 408 thousand 50 pesos after analyzing 1,316 apocryphal notes. Those of 500 pesos were the most falsified, followed by those of 200 and 100 pesos, and to a lesser extent those of 20 and 50 pesos.

According to Banxico, until March the amount of counterfeit banknotes detected in the entity is 199,790 pesos, almost half of what was recovered in all of last year.

There has also been a significant increase in seized banknotes since 507 were detected in the first quarter of 2020, while this year there were 724, which represents more than 58 percent of what was insured last year when 1,316 counterfeit pieces were collected.

According to central bank statistics, in 2020 the month in which the largest number of counterfeit bills were received was January, with 185 and an amount of 57,400 pesos; the lowest amount was May, with 70 of different denominations, which totaled 19,270 pesos.

In the first quarter of this year, in March the highest number of pieces seized was registered, with 291 tickets for a total of 75 thousand 470 pesos, and the one with the least amount was January, with 161 and a sum of 57 thousand 850 pesos.

Regarding foreign currency, generally dollars, Quintana Roo is one of the states where apocryphal currency circulates the most because it is a place with a lot of tourist movement; it ranks third in the country, with 199 units, behind Mexico City, with 261, and Baja California, with 259; Yucatán consigned only 14 tickets and Campeche five.

Through social networks, several people from at least 10 municipalities of the state have reported that they received false bills.

Most of them did not realize the deception until when buying a product they were told that the bill was apocryphal. Such is the case of José (he requested anonymity), from Tzucacab, Yucatán municipality, who reported that he did not realize when the cloned piece was delivered to him.

He alerted merchants and locals to be careful when receiving money, as the 200 pesos bill he received was very similar to the original.

Some municipalities where similar cases have occurred are: Muna, Seyé, Chocholá, Umán, Valladolid, Tzucacab, Acanceh, Kanasín, Mocochá, Motul and of course, Mérida. However, those affected have only made this situation known through social networks as there is no culture of reporting, generally because the procedure to follow is unknown.

Another case was registered in Valladolid, where the alleged offender was arrested. Taking advantage of the fact that in a municipal market stall many customers were waiting to be dispatched, the individual paid with a false bill (the denomination was not specified).

Those affected gave timely notice to the authorities and the person who delivered the ticket was arrested, for which he was detained while the incident is being investigated.

In Acanceh, several owners of small businesses have been tried to deceive them by paying them with counterfeit 50, 100, or 200 pesos, so through social networks, they asked the population to verify their authenticity, especially in the corner stores, which are the favorite places of criminals.

In most cases, when the delivered piece is verified, it can be observed that many times the color and texture do not match the original, however, with the “rush” the difference is not noticed.

Source: Sipse

