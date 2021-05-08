In Yucatan, Amanc will build a new shelter to serve children with cancer

Merida Yucatan, (May 07, 2021).- The Mexican Association to Help Children with Cancer (Amanc) began a two-month fundraising campaign through a rounding in which a total of 700 OXXO convenience stores from Campeche and Yucatán will participate.

Marisa Goff Rodríguez, president of Amanc-Yucatán, indicated that the funds will be used for the construction of the new building that will be located on the former Chetumalito land in the Bojórquez neighborhood of Mèrida.

The project of the new shelter was developed in 2020 during the pandemic, the plans of the building have been completed and may reach a cost of 12 million pesos. The new shelter will be able to provide comprehensive care for the children and their families who come to Amanc since the current facilities, in the former Red Cross building in the Historic Center, have exceeded their conditions.

Goff Rodríguez stressed that even with the pandemic, care for children with cancer was maintained, in addition to the fact that the demand and request for medicines grew due to the lack of conditions in hospitals in the health sector.

She explained that Amanc attends annually to 270 children who come from the states of Yucatán, Campeche, Quintana Roo, and even Belize. She emphasized that, during 2020, a large part of the economic resources that were used were focused on the purchase of medicines, with expenditures of up to 360 thousand pesos.

She pointed out that the shortage of cancer drugs continues, the problem is that the organization offers help, but the shortage and excessive increases in these vital products for the survival of children are getting critically complicated.

Last year the prices of cancer drugs rose up to 300 percent, forcing institutions to fight for more resources, and thanks to donors and sponsors, they are able to achieve their goals.

Amanc provides active care to about 140 infants and follows 130 more who have been overcoming this deadly disease. In total, it serves a population of 270 infants to whom it provides medical care, financial support and medicines.

“It is recurrent that the institutions of the health sector report a shortage of drugs and therefore resort to sponsors, friends and support groups to get products that in the regular market have prices higher than 1,500 pesos per product,” she concluded.

