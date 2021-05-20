In Yucatan 8 out of 10 citizens are Internet users

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 20, 2021).- In Yucatán, just over 1,784,000 thousand people use the internet and have the equipment (telephone, computer, or tablets to communicate), according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).
The National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Homes (Endutih) 2019 indicates that 80% of the Yucatecan population has a telephone line, uses data, and communicates through the internet.
In Mexico, according to Inegi data, the cell phone represents the technology with the highest national penetration, adding a total of 86.5 million users in the country. There are more women (44.7 million) who use cell phones than men (41.8 million).
Over a decade, the transformation in communication and data transmission models has changed to become a personalized informative process where social networks are involved as a daily mechanism for the transformation of knowledge.
According to figures from The National Survey on the Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Homes (Endutih) survey, in Yucatan 75.1% of the adult population is a cell phone user; of which 88.1% have at least one smartphone, 10.9% only have at least one common cell phone and 1.0% have both types of cell phones.
In addition, 23 out of every 100 economic units use the Internet to develop their activities and push their growth in the market.
The same data indicates that 91.5% of Yucatecans use the internet for entertainment, of this universe, 80% use it to search for audiovisual content, and 47.3% to find books, magazines, or newspapers. In the same way, 90.7% look for information; 90.6% access social networks; 87% support education and training, and 48% download applications.
In the same way, 35.6% interact with the government; 22.2% buy and order products; 19.4% use “cloud” services; 16.8% conduct banking activities and 9.3% for internet sales.
In these same data, it is also indicated that 96.4% of upper-level students use the world wide web, 91.8% in upper secondary level and only 59.1% of basic education students carry out activities through the internet.
