In Tulum, there is great concern about the neglect of tourists for wearing face masks

Tulum, Quintana Roo (May 07, 2021).- Tulum health authorities and even the private initiative sector struggle with the reluctance of tourists to use face masks; they consider that this would have contributed to the epidemiological setback.

In this regard, Arturo Robles, from the administration of the Tulum Mágico Plaza, explained that tourism is an essential part of the local economy, but there is a great concern because tourists are not respecting the law.

He said that with regard to all sectors, visitors must be reminded of the regulations that exist in Tulum on the mandatory use of face masks, and in case of opposition, apply the corresponding sanctions.

“The measures exist, but those provisions that have economic sanctions and community work must be enforced for the good of all,” he said.

Meanwhile, the head of the Health Directorate, Salvador Varilla Hernández, is constantly reminding tourists to use a face mask, and he says that in return, they have even received insults from foreign and domestic tourists.

“There are tourists who in a rude and arrogant way, do not comply with these measures, I want to remind you that these regulations were published in the federation newspaper, it is already a mandatory regulation to wear a face mask and keep a healthy distance at all times, in hotels, restaurants or in the streets of Tulum ”, he said.

He considered that these irresponsible acts of tourists are one of the main causes of the setback in the Epidemiological Traffic Light, which went from yellow to orange on Monday, May 03.

“Foreigners have stricter measures in their countries, but that does not mean that they can do what they want because they are in Tulum. We have laws here too, and they have to be respected,” Salvador Varilla Hernández concluded.

