In Mexico more than 1 million teachers have been vaccinated: SEP

The head of the SEP, Delfina Gómez, supervises the immunization of educational personnel in Nuevo León; in that state, there are already more than 108 thousand vaccinated teachers; ready to go back to school.

Nuevo Leòn, May 05, 2021, (ABC NEWS).- The secretary of Public Education at the federal level, Delfina Gómez, arrived in Nuevo León on Tuesday, May 04, as part of a supervision tour where she assured that more than 108 thousand education workers in Nuevo León have already been vaccinated.

The Secretary’s first stop occurred after 10:30 am at the Field of the Seventh Military Zone and later the tour continued at the UANL facilities and at the ITESM Sports Stadium, where she was answering questions about the vaccination plan.

“There are 108 thousand teachers vaccinated here in Nuevo León and at the national level we had about 958 thousand yesterday, so right now I think we are close to one million,” she said.

The vaccination of education workers began on April 27th, at the Faculty of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (FIME) of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL).

Another issue she addressed was the return to face-to-face classes in the State, which will take place until the guidelines are fully established.

She added that this week she will meet with the governor and secretaries of education and health in order to publicize some general guidelines, one of them has to do with supporting the return to school.

“International organizations recognize that it is already necessary to return to classes for the mental health of students, especially for our children and for a situation also related to learning, but for this, it has to be voluntary,” she commented.

Questioning whether she considers a safe return to classes feasible in the months of June-August, she indicated that it is, although the health authorities have recommended that this occur 15 days after the total vaccination of teachers.

During her visit to different vaccination modules, she was accompanied by the Secretary of Education of Nuevo León, María de los Ángeles Errisúriz; the State Coordinator of Development Programs, Judith Díaz; Rogelio Garza Rivera, Rector of the UANL, David Garza Salazar, President of Tec de Monterrey and Guillermo Torre Amione, Rector of Tec Salud.

