In Mexico, May 20 has been established as National Day of the Psychologist

In Mexico, May 20 has been established as the Day of the Psychologist, because, in 1988, the National Federation of Colleges, Societies, and Associations of Psychologists of Mexico established that date in commemoration of the day on which the first license was granted in our country to practice this profession.

According to historical records, the teaching of Psychology in Mexico began when the Mexican Ezequiel Chávez created the first course of Psychology at the National Preparatory School. Years later, it was also considered a master’s and doctorate.

However, it was not until 1950 that the Bachelor of Psychology was finally established in Mexico, which was focused on studying and analyzing the mental processes and behavior of people.

In this way, the study of psychology in Mexico is still very young, so there is still no culture in terms of emotional health care. Even the latest study revealed that in Mexico there are only 12 psychologists for every 100,000 inhabitants.

However, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of psychologists has gained relevance as many people have been kept in confinement for over a year now.

Thus, the bulk of the population has had to carry out all kinds of activities from the private space, that is, from their homes, which has become an office, school, rest space, gym, entertainment center, among other things.

In that sense, the same situation has caused thousands of people to experience violence, as being in confinement, they are forced to live 24 hours a day with their aggressors, so in these cases, receiving psychological attention becomes an obligation.

Fortunately, in Mexico, different programs have been created by universities or government institutions that offer therapy for free and that, until now, are still available to the general population.

That is why, on this occasion, we celebrate the Day of the Psychologist, a profession that has had an important role in the pandemic, as they help the population to stay balanced, regarding their emotional health.

Source: E-Consulta

