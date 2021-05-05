In Cancun, authorities are looking for the leader of a criminal cell that attacks public transport vehicles

In recent days there have been at least nine grievances against urban transportation units.

Cancun, Q. R., May 05, 2021.- In recent days there have been at least nine attacks on public transport in Cancun, from shooting the units to burning them; according to the authority, these are methods to make drivers pay “protection fees”. Three alleged criminals have already been arrested and the gang leader’s file has been released, asking citizens to report if they have seen any of them.

“Héctor Manuel N. is an alleged criminal leader responsible for the violence in the municipality of Benito Juárez in recent weeks; if you recognize him, report it to the numbers 911 or 089, your participation is very important to combat crime,” Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the person in charge of the office of the Quintana Roo Public Security Secretariat, posted on his social networks.

Since last Sunday, April 25, units of Maya Caribe and State Land Transportation (TTE) have been attacked in regions of Cancun; on the 25th they set fire to a van in Cuna Maya; on the 26th they burned another vehicle in Paseos del Mar; on the 28th they shot a unit in Region 259; on the 29th, two vehicles were shot in the Cielo Nuevo subdivision; on Friday 30th they set fire to a van in Region 253 and on Saturday, May 1, they set fire to a parking lot near the area where ​​the cruise ships dock.

The police chief announced that on April 30 the Prosecutor’s Office captured three “terrorists” who “have burned and shot nine transport units in Cancun.” They are Kevin V., Miguel G., and Oswaldo M., who were identified as the leaders of the criminal gang that has been perpetrating attacks on public transport units in the municipalities of Benito Juárez and Solidaridad.

The detainees were arrested in possession of cartridges, two vehicles, and cell phone chips which they used to carry out extortions.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments