I am “at the entire disposal” of the authorities: Marcelo Ebrard

MEXICO CITY, May 05, 2021.- The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, who was the Mayor of Mexico City when Line 12 of the Metro system was built, stressed that he is “at the entire disposal” of the corresponding authorities for any matter that may be required, although he added that: “I understand that there are many motivations of a political nature ”.
He indicated that the information on the construction of that line was delivered in July 2013, after a seven-month review with the incoming government of Miguel Mancera.
“Who owes nothing fears nothing,” Ebrard declared during the morning conference of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday, May 4th. “Here I am at your service, as always.”
In the first place, Ebrard noted, “it is the most terrible accident we have had in the history of the Collective Transport System and the first thing to do is show solidarity with the victims. It is a very sad day for Mexico City and for everyone.”
“In second place, I share the outrage of the people. I celebrate the position of the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, which is essential to clarify what happened. “And it is necessary to” clarify who is responsible, and act accordingly, no matter who it is. “
For my part, added the chancellor and former head of the capital’s government, “to put myself at the entire disposal of the corresponding authorities as I have always done.”
Source: La Jornada
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
