Hubiku Cenote & Tourist Center the perfect spot to visit next weekend

Hubiku offers you a restaurant area with regional buffet food, in addition to the cenote where you can swim and cool off, or simply learn about the process of making tequila, in our museum.
Hubikú in the Mayan language means “the great lord” or “nest of iguanas” is located 12 km northwest of Valladolid (20 ° 49´79´´N, 88 ° 10´21 ”W) it is an underground cenote with an entrance or eye on the ceiling.
Fresh, deep, crystalline and fresh water awaits you to swim with an average temperature of 20 cm that is descended through 115 steps. Hubiku is a young cenote with a perforation in its dome that is formed when the roots of a large tree collapsed the roof.
The depth of the water is 27 m and its shape is almost circular with an approximate diameter of 50 m. At noon a beam of light descends through the eye of the vault towards the crystalline waters of this great submerged cavern and creates a great spectacle.
Come and visit this majestic place !!!
- Working hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Suggested Duration: More than 3 hours
- Address: Kilometro 1.5 Carretera Temozon-Tizimin,
- Temozon 97740 Yucatan, Mexico
Source: chichenitza-hubiku.com
