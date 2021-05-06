How to make the traditional pambazos

Mèrida, Yuc., May 05, 2021.- Pambazos are an exquisite typical dish of Mexican cuisine and one of our favorites. Therefore, today here at The Yucatan Times we share the recipe to prepare them easily and quickly. Enjoy them!

Exquisite pambazos step by step. It is easier than you think!

Ingredients

8 pambazo breads (if you can’t find them, you can use teleras or bolillos). 6 or 7 guajillo chili peppers clean, that is, without seeds, the peduncle and without the tail. 1/4 of onion and half finely chopped romaine lettuce 350 grams of chorizo One garlic clove A cup with a quarter of water 3 medium potatoes cut into small / medium chunks 1/4 of cream Oil

Photo: (Mèxico desconocido)

Preparation mode

Once you have the chiles ready and washed, put them to cook in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. When you feel that they are already tender, drain them and place them in the blender. Next, add the water, onion, and garlic and blend until smooth. Then, strain it and pour it into a container. Besides, fry the chorizo ​​together with the potatoes and mix from time to time with the help of a wooden shovel or other utensil. Once the potatoes are soft and the chorizo ​​is well cooked, remove from the heat and let them drain so that the excess fat is removed. Later, cut the loaves in half (you can remove the excess crumb if there is any) and fill them with the potatoes with chorizo. Then, heat a pan with a little oil, lightly bathe the breads with the sauce and place the stuffed pambazos in the pan. Let them cook for three minutes (turn occasionally) and then serve. Lastly, add the lettuce and cream to taste. Now yes, enjoy yourself!

Photo: (Mèxico desconocido)

Source: Mèxico Desconocido

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments