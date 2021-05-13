Hospitals spend more than $ 1.7 billion pesos during pandemic in Quintana Roo

The largest expenditure was assigned to acquire the equipment and infrastructure needs of the hospitals.

Cancun, QRoo, May 13, 2021 (SIPSE).- The public cost of the first year of the pandemic in Quintana Roo reached 1.7 billion pesos, either in investment in health or in social protection, while at the national level the insurance industry has had to pay 1,750 million dollars of medical expenses and life insurance.

According to data published by the Institute for Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data of Quintana Roo (Idaipqroo), most of the expenditure was assigned to meet the equipment and infrastructure needs of hospitals, as well as for the purchase of food items and supplies.

In food aid, according to the report, during the first months of the health contingency, 1,955,599 food aid packages were acquired for the areas with the greatest social need in the state, in addition to 7,771,110 goods, services and public works.

The main expenses in this area correspond to sanitation services, payment of additional medical personnel, ventilators-respirators, cleaning supplies, purified water, hospital supplies, gloves and face masks, as well as disinfectants.

The coronavirus pandemic seriously impacted Quintana Roo, collapsing the operation of its two main industries: tourism and construction. This meant the loss of around 200,000 formal and informal jobs, according to estimates by the Confederación Revolucionaria de Obreros y Campesinos (CROC) workers union.

In addition to the economic crisis, 24,245 people have fallen ill from Covid 19 and 2,656 have died from this disease.

With regard to the national level, the insurance industry reported that the Covid-19 pandemic has become the second catastrophe with the highest insured losses, with an amount of $1.7 billion pesos until last April.

According to the most recent report from the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS), since the pandemic began, insurers have paid a total of 836 life insurance policies in Quintana Roo, whose average cost in the country is $240,715 pesos.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments