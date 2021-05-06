Homeowner discovers his Canadian tenant dead in downtown Mérida

Mérida, Yuc., May 06, 2021 (SIPSE).- Lifeless and in an advanced state of putrefaction was found Mr. Graham Gerry, 79 years of age, Canadian citizen, in the house where he lived, located on Calle 47 (between 40 and 42) in the center of Merida.
Forensic personnel were in charge of lifting the remains of this man to try to determine what was the cause of death, but it is presumed that it would have been an illness.
The corpse was found by Mr. Marcello D’Crescenzo, an Italian owner of the house where Mr. Graham lived, who came to see him, and as soon as he stepped outside the door he felt a foul smell coming from the house.
In addition, he saw that there were many flies, and after knocking on the door several times and getting no answer, he entered the premises using his own key, and his suspicions were confirmed when he saw the lifeless body, lying naked on a bed and in an advanced state of decomposition.
The Italian went out to the street again and immediately called 911. State police officers arrived on site and confirmed the situation, securing the property and requesting the intervention of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to remove the body.
Presumably, there were no traces of violence, and it is inferred that the man died of natural causes, although the last word will be said by the autopsy.
Source: Sipse
